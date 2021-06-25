Samuel L Tutor, age 79, of Barksdale township passed away Saturday June 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born at his grandparent's home in Barksdale township May 15, 1942 to Vernon and Jessie (Day) Tutor.
In 1960 he graduated from Ondossagon High School. He served four years active duty as a pattern maker in the US Navy stationed out of San Diego CA. He also sang in the Naval Bluejacket Choir.
After discharge from the Navy, Sam worked in construction in Nevada and Colorado; returning home and attending Machinist training at Ashland Vocational School with his first machinist job being at CG Bretting
Manufacturing Co. On January 20, 1968 he married Kathryn (Katie) Daigle at Holy Family Catholic Church. Sam worked at Twin Disk in Rockford IL until moving to Wyoming where he worked at GE Machine Shop in Gillette until its closure in 1991. In June of 1991 he moved back to Wisconsin and worked at Northcoast Manufacturing/Harwell Industries in Ashland, retiring at age 62.
Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53½ years, Katie; five children, Scott (Jill) Tutor, Arizona, Duane (Laurie) Tutor, Washburn, Christine (Joe) See, Washburn, Denise (Terry) Smith, Gillette, Wyoming, and Daniel (Ronda) Tutor, Sheridan, Wyoming; siblings Delores Ashworth, Lucille Fandek, Nancy Wick, and Arlene Brandis; 15 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eugene, and infant children Samuel Jr, Terry James, and Mary Kathryn.
In lieu of flowers donations to Ashland Regional Hospice Services 1913 Beaser Ave Ashland WI 54806 would be appreciated. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Bratley Funeral Home, 10 Bayfield St Washburn WI 54891.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
