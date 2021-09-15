Sally A. Kontny, 83, lifelong Ashland, WI resident, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. She was born on November 29, 1937 in Ashland, WI to Walter and Helen (Lewandoski) Fitzgerald.
She graduated from Depadua High School in Ashland, WI. Sally worked for the Ashland Eye Clinic as an Ophthalmic Assistant for many years.
She lived for many years at MacArthur Courts Apartments and enjoyed spending time with her neighbors Phyllis and Dave.
Sally could light up any room with her smile and kindness, she always put her family first and loved going to spend time with the grandchildren usually sharing some candy on the ride to the events.
Sally is survived by two sons, David (Lori) Kontny, Superior, WI and John (Jeanne) Kontny, Lake Nebagamon, WI; four grandchildren, Lauren (Brett) Rewertz, Mitchell Kontny, Derek (Rachael) Kontny and Hailey Kontny; two great-grandchildren, Della and Nora Rewertz; sister, Mary Lou Armstrong; brother, Jerry (Ginger) Fitzgerald.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rita Molter and brothers, Robert, John and Tom Fitzgerald.
It was Sally’s wish to just have a private family service.
Sally was able to spend time with the family she so much loved until her passing.
“ Mother, we will always carry your memory in our hearts”
The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements.
