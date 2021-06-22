Roque Guso, age 96 of Saxon, WI passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home in Saxon. Roque was born on September 27, 1924 in Havana, Cuba the son of Roque and Grace (Garcia) Guso.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Guso; daughter, Linda (Edward) Wietting; grandson, Jordan Wietting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Yolanda Holehan, Odette Marshall, Katherine McMaugh; brother, Joseph.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Roque may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com
