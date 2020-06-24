Roni L. Day born February 1st 1968 passed June 20th 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her 4 children Brett, Jared, Xavias, and Rivli as well as her grandchildren Raina, Dex, and Aeryn. She will always be remembered as a survivor, beloved friend, charished community member and irreplaceable mother. Her spirit and memory will always remind us to live life fearlessly and to love each other endlessly. Check our website for more information on services and times.

