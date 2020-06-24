Roni L. Day born February 1st 1968 passed June 20th 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her 4 children Brett, Jared, Xavias, and Rivli as well as her grandchildren Raina, Dex, and Aeryn. She will always be remembered as a survivor, beloved friend, charished community member and irreplaceable mother. Her spirit and memory will always remind us to live life fearlessly and to love each other endlessly. Check our website for more information on services and times.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.