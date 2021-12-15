Ronald Gordon Gray, age 89 of Bay Lake Township died on December 10, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 4, 1932 in Brainerd to Gordon and Gladys (Peddycoart) Gray. Ron graduated from the Crosby-Ironton High School class of 1950. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Serving on the U.S.S. New Jersey and U.S.S. Des Moines. He married Florence “Bev” Maghan on September 12, 1958. He earned his BS Degree for St. Cloud State University and his Masters in Music Education from the University of Idaho. Ron served the school districts of Silver Bay, MN; Plum City, WI; Ashland, WI and Blue Earth, MN., teaching music, coaching tennis and golf. His career spanned 33 years. Some of Ron’s interests include hunting, fishing, playing tennis, basketball and golf.
Ron is survived by his wife Bev; three sons, Russell (Kathy) Gray of Augusta, GA, Clare (Patsy) Gray of Hickory, NC and Darian (Jeanine) Gray of Savage; one brother, Milo (Arlue) Gray of St. Croix Falls, WI; and four grandchildren.
Preceding Ron in death are his parents, Gordon and Gladys Gray.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Deerwood Baptist Church in Deerwood. Burial will be at the Bay Lake Township Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
