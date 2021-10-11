Robert Scott Lindsey, 73, passed away in Ashland, WI on Oct. 6, 2021. Scott was born to Robert (Bob) and Betty (Tedlund) Lindsey on October 28, 1947. Scott was the firstborn of seven siblings. His early years were spent in Barksdale and Washburn, WI, where many family outdoor activities and adventures were enjoyed – exploring acres of woods, playing sports, riding horses, and caring for pets and chickens. Scott and his brothers and sisters enjoyed learning to ski on the backyard hill, endless sledding, bonfires and sipping hot cocoa with fellow scouts, 4H members, Little League, and other friends and relatives. The family cabin in Iron River, WI provided another wonderful place for generations of family and friends to gather and make memories.
Scott was very involved and active during his Washburn High School years, participating in football, baseball, basketball and ski team, earning 15 letters. He participated in other activities, was his senior class Salutatorian, and earned the Eagle Scout Award. After high school, Scott attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study engineering. Scott played football for the Badgers and earned a starting position as a linebacker as well as a scholarship. He completed his college degree at Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, WV. Scott was an avid Packer and Badger fan and loved watching their games.
Scott is survived by daughter Hilary Dita Beard (Jesse Grunewald), Richmond VA. Siblings Carol "Coke" Lindsey (Tom Hmielewski), Washburn; Jim (Lindsey) Lindsey, Cartersville GA; Nancy Lindsey Rapps, Bay Village OH; and Betty Ann (Bob) Knoll, Neenah WI. Scott is also survived by sister-in-law Chris Lindsey, Washburn, and Uncle John Gilbert, Gladstone MI. Surviving nieces and nephews include Rob, Max, Anna, Scott, Sarah, Erin, Trevor, Thomas, Jim, Will, John, and Matthew. Grand nieces and nephews are Galena, Evy, Jane, Sage, Tommy, Bailey, Charlie, Sonny, and Eden. Also surviving are many special Lindsey and Tedlund cousins. Scott was predeceased by parents Robert and Betty Lindsey, brothers Bill and Tom Lindsey, as well as numerous aunts and uncles of the Greatest Generation.
Scott had a strong faith, especially encouraged by beloved mother Betty. His siblings want people to remember Robert Scott Lindsey as "always a kind and gentle soul." A private family memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Finally, Scott's family would like to express great gratitude to Jason and Lazelda Piff of Ashland for providing a wonderful home for Scott for over 14 years. Also special thanks to Coke Lindsey and Tom Hmielewski for their ongoing care and compassion for our brother, Scott. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Washburn Club (The Old Dupont Club), P.O. Box 144, Washburn, WI 54891, or Bethany Baptist Church, 21020 County Hwy. E, Mason, WI 54856.
