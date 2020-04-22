Robert O. Brigham, age 97, formerly of Cable, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 20, 2020 at Northern Light Health Care Center in Washburn, WI. He was born April 19, 1923 in Madison, the son of Orin and Flora Brigham.

Robert attended schools in Madison and later received a degree in Engineering. He worked for Airline Companies in California and New York. He later moved to Florida and then retired to the cable area to be near the family lodge on Lake Namakagon.

Robert loved to travel and was able to see most of the world. He collected art from many of the countries that he visited. He also enjoyed doing crafts and needlework in his spare time.

He is survived by a cousin, Ellen (Bill) Eisch of Mauston, WI and several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers.

Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Brigham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments