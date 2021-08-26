Robert H. Urquhart, 82, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Clement J. Zablocki VAMC in Milwaukee, WI.
He was born on January 9, 1939, in Washburn, WI, the son of Ralph and Jennie Jacobsen Urquhart. He served in the United States Navy.
Robert was a conductor/switchman, working 28 years, for Soo Line Railroad. He was an avid golfer, private pilot, worked as an EMT in North Fond du Lac and was an investigator for the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s office.
He is survived by his children: Katherine (Roger) Shunk of Phoenix, AZ, Laura Urquhart of Dallas, TX, David Urquhart of Denver, CO, Steve (Amy) Kindschuh of Loretto, MN and Joseph Urquhart of Oshkosh, WI; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his brother Thomas (Janice) Urquhart of Green Bay, WI, his sister: Jane (Bob) Flaherty of Fond du Lac and Susan (John) Demos of Fond du Lac.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
At Bob’s request, cremation will take place. Inurnment will take place at WI Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
