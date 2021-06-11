Robert E. Johnson, 91, lifelong area resident, born to Eternal Life, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI.
He was born in Superior, December 1, 1929, the son of Everett and Hilda (Marjamaki) Johnson.
He graduated from South Shore High School in Port Wing, WI.
In addition to operating his farm in Oulu, WI, Robert worked in maintenance at Camp Nebagamon for thirty-three years before retiring in 1994. Prior to that, he sailed the Great Lakes with Pittsburg Steam Company.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Oulu, WI.
Robert enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, and he loved to play the board game Aggravation. He also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Wheel of Fortune. Above all, Robert was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and a good friend. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Johnson, Oulu, WI, and Ronald (Daphne) Johnson, Brule, WI; daughters, Kathleen Jindra, Iron River, WI, and Carlene (James) Brandmeier, Oulu, WI; ten grandchildren, Kenneth (Karen) Johnson, Tara Johnson, Randy Tyykila, Kenneth Tyykila, Ashley Tyykila, Robert Jindra, Andrew Jindra, Clifford (Lindsay) Follis, Jacob (Natalie) Follis, Kayla Brandmeier; nine great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Judy (Tom) Stone, Harlingen, TX; sister, Marie (William) Brandl, Racine, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ethel; son, Randall Johnson; stepson, Ken Edwards; sisters, Ethel Johnson and Martha Olson; and his parents.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2500 County Hwy B, Brule, WI, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service with Pastor Scott Stai officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Oulu.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
