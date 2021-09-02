Robert D. Schutte, age 65 of Highbridge, WI passed away Sunday, Aug 29, 2021 at his family homestead with his loving family near his side. Bob was born Nov 12, 1955 in Ashland, WI the son of Armin R. and Gertrude A. (Lundquist) Schutte.
Bob graduated from the Mellen High School in 1973. On May 25, 1974 he was united in marriage to Deborah J. Clevette in Sanborn, WI. He owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. After selling the farm, he became a heavy equipment operator.He enjoyed tending to his vegetable gardens, cooking and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor. One of Bob’s greatest qualities was his unselfish regard for the welfare of others without the expectation of anything in return. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Deborah, of Highbridge; children, Jason (Bettina) of New Richmond, WI and Elizabeth (Garret) Lipske of Marengo, WI; grandchildren, James & Hunter Schutte and Clarence, Sammy & Leanna Lipske; brothers, Fred of Livingston Manor, NY and Kerry of Knapp, WI; sister, Connie of Butternut, WI and his mother and father-in-law, Jerome and Yvonne Clevette of Ashland.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.
A public gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday, Sept 3 at 4:00 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Highbridge and conclude with a rosary service at 7:00.
A private family Memorial Mass for Robert will be celebrated at the Church in Highbridge with Father Aloysius Anthony as Celebrant.
Interment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://givenow.lls.org/.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Bob’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
