Robert McLeod, age 76, of Ashland, WI, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home.
Robert was born July 30, 1945 in Madison, WI, the son of Daniel & Mable “Jennie” McLeod. He graduated from Hayward High School then attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin – Madison. Bob’s first job was freshman coach at Clintonville, WI. He was then head coach at Lake Holcomb High School before moving to Ashland to become head coach for the Ashland Oredockers. Bob was also a motivational speaker and encouraged all the sports teams. He was a member of the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church and was also a fill in for the Pastor.
He is survived by his brother Charles (Dorothy) McLeod; sister Annetta (Vern) Barger; nieces Amy Barger, Ruth (Ken) Humbert, Linda (Perry) Jones & Michelle McLeod; nephews Victor (Charlene) Barger & Andrew Barger.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Daniel & Jennie; sister Alice (Ken) Campbell; brother Daniel (Gweneth) McLeod; nieces Annette Hern & Jenny Campbell.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, WI. Pastor Tim Young will officiate. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Ashland.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
