Robert Bruce Wiggins, age 54, of Odanah, passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home. He was born October 28, 1965 in Milwaukee, the son of Robert I. and Marilyn J. (Lemieux) Wiggins.
A celebration of Robert’s life will begin after 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Bad River Housing Authority and continue into Monday.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
