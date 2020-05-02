Robert “Bob” Stuart Nabozny, age 64, of Ashland, started his journey home on Monday April 27th, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born on May 3rd 1955 in Ashland, WI the son of Leo F. and Helen C. (Anderson) Nabozny.
Bob met Carol the mother of his three children in 1972 at the ABC Raceway, in Ashland WI. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973. He was stationed in Fort Carson CO. He was home on leave in 1974 and married Carol. Bob spent most of his life working construction. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was always the one who would tell jokes and could make anyone smile. He was quick-witted and seldom speechless. He put 110% into everything he did. He was always the first to offer to help anyone who he crossed paths with (but hated to ask anyone for help). It didn’t matter if it was a complete stranger or a family member. He also enjoyed woodworking, drawing, fishing, cribbage, and loved playing keno.
Bob will forever be in the hearts of his three sons, Jamie (Bo) Nabozny, Corey Nabozny, and Travis Nabozny (Jen); Grandchildren, Damon, Trevor, Summer, AJ, Heather, Val, Carter, Juan, Brandon, Neveah, Faith, and Layla; Great granddaughters, Zoey and Madison; Siblings, Betty Barnett, Carol (Roger) Gima, Francis (Carol) Nabozny, Barbara (Richard) Guderian, Valerie (Eugene) Dandeneau, Rodger (Brenda) Nabozny, Sue Schoch, and Bill (Missy) Nabozny; Special friend, Kay Boutin, and a very large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Leo; Brothers, Edward and John.
A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held later this year in Ashland.
Online condolences for Robert’s family may be left at the funeral home’s website, mountainfuneralhomes.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
