Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING SATURDAY... NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO GUST BETWEEN 25 TO 30 MPH, ALONG WITH MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING TO AROUND 20 TO 25 PERCENT AS WELL. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.