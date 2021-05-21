Robert “Bob” M. Heggie, age 70, of Mellen, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born on December 2, 1950 in Omak, Washington, the son of Gwendle and Evelyn (Bosley) Heggie.
Bob graduated from high school in California before serving in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years. He was in the special forces and served 2 tours in Vietnam. On December 2, 1984 he married Debra Houle in Hartville, Missouri. Bob worked for Tomlinson towing in Ashland for many years and retired in 2016. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and doing leather work. He is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashland.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie of Mellen, his father, Gwendle Heggie – California, 2 sons, Robert (Diane) Heggie II. - Lubbock, Texas and Kevin Heggie – Mellen, 4 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Amber, Corey and Terry Heggie, 3 brothers, Dennis (Patty) Ruloph, - CA, Tom Ruloph – CA and Vance (Christine) Ruloph – WA, a sister, Cynthia Jordan-Ruloph – CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, a son, John Heggie and a sister, Brenda Ruloph.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ashland with Pastor Rick Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M., Friday at church. Burial and a United Chequamegon Bay Area Veterans service will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
The Frost Home For funerals in Ashland is handling the arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.