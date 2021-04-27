Robert “Bob” G. Kmetz, age 82, passed away at his home in Moquah, WI on April 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born August 18, 1938 to George and Dorothy Kmetz. He graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1956 then carried out his passion working for the Railroad as an engineer for Soo Line and Wisconsin Central. On January 3, 1959 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Zembrycki. The two of them enjoyed traveling, camping, and playing cards with friends. Bobs weathered hands also spent many hours outside working the land, making hay and raising his beloved beef cattle on the family farm. In his free time, Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing which took him on many adventures out west. He was happiest outside and the outdoors was his heaven on Earth.
His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. Robert enjoyed sharing his passion for hunting and fishing and could often be found teaching how to tie a fishing knot, giving a driving lesson, bringing home new pets or helping the grandchildren get into mischief.
His memory and legacy will be carried on by his loving wife, Mary Ann; two children, Cheryl Kmetz-McLemore and Deborah “Deb” Kmetz; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Dustin) Dulak, Tyler (Brittni) Augustine and Robert and Whitney Durand; caring and compassionate friend Brian Eid and loving brother and partner in crime Kenneth (Billie) Kmetz, as well and numerous other siblings, nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Bill and Kathleen Eglseder; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Mary Kmetz; sister, Dottie Mae Belanger; brothers, Tom and David.
A private family graveside service will be held for Bob at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Moquah, WI.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
