Rita J. McCarthy, age 83, passed away on September 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI with her family at her side.
She was born on September 7, 1938 to Ed and Lois Mours. Rita attended and graduated from Ashland High School, where she met and later married her sweetheart, Jerry.
Rita worked in health care for over 40 years. First at the Ashland Clinic, initially as an x-ray technician and later as an LPN, after earning her nursing degree from WITC Superior in 1977. She continued her career at SMDC/Duluth Clinic until her retirement in 2001. Her dedication to nursing continued well into retirement. She was a Hospice Nurse volunteer for many years, delivered Meals on Wheels, and offered Communion to the homebound. Rita was guided by her faith and dedicated to her family.
Rita is survived by her two siblings, Don (Janet) Mours, Jeanette (Ron) Davis; children, Jerry (Marcia) McCarthy, Kathy (Tad) Butterworth, Sharon (Forrest) Fox, Kevin McCarthy; grandchildren, Jason, Rachael, Rebecca, Patrick, Brittaney, Alyssa; great grandchildren, Vivian, Vaughn, Elaine, Madeline, Amelia, Michael, Addison, and Lucille; brother-in-law Donn McCarthy.
Rita is preceded in death by her husband Jerry McCarthy; parents Ed and Lois Mours; brother Ed (Paula) Mours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rita at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 5th, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant. Visitation will take place at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland, from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, October 4th.
Interment will take place at the St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Regional Hospice or Meals on Wheels.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
