Richard Walter Provost, age 69, of Marengo, passed away, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born September 8, 1952 in Ashland, the son of Henry and Sylvia (Ojala) Provost.
Richard graduated from Ashland High School in 1970 and then served two years in the U.S. Army. Richard returned home after his military service and began working as a Seaman. Richard worked for Seafarers International Union of North America until his retirement in around 2005.
Richard loved working on his property in Marengo. Days were spent grooming trails, cutting wood, pruning trees and tending to the property. He was an avid reader and very knowledgeable about history, politics and the environment. He also enjoyed watching football, drinking coffee, eating chocolate and playing with his favorite fur buddy, Loki the cat.
He is survived by his siblings, Harry Provost, Elvira (Thomas) Hanninen, Elizabeth Lunda and Eleanor Jamison; nieces and nephews, Tom (Treasure) Provost, Allison Provost, Miranda Provost, Jennifer (Russ) Decker, Heather (Al) Daoust, Holly (Rob) Haas and Tammy (Will) Hicks; and many other great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ellen Halfaday; infant brother, Tommy; and a niece, Tracy Halfaday.
Richard had a larger-than-life personality and touch many lives. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.