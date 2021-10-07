Richard “Dickie” Paul Klobucher, 61, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, October 1, 2021 in the Town of Pilsen. He was born February 1, 1960 in Ashland, the son of Matt and Helen Klobucher.
Dickie graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1978. He was a jack of all trades and worked various jobs throughout the years. He most recently was working as a Cashier at the Holiday Gas Station in Ashland. He married Charlene Wright on May 14, 1993 in Ashland where they raised their family.
Dickie enjoyed watching NASCAR, going for four-wheeler rides with Char and working on and detailing his car. He was always smiling and known as a jokester who loved teasing his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Char; daughter, Jennifer Hunt; granddaughter, Nakita Gordon; 8 siblings, John Klobucher, Jean Balke, Darlene (Otis) Guski, Jim (Nancy) Klobucher, Kathy (Wayne) Roy, George (Julie) Klobucher, Rob (Cheryl) Klobucher, and Jane Squires; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jessie Klobucher and Joshua Hunt; and an infant brother.
A graveside service will be held in the spring. Date and time of graveside service will be added later.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dickie on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Avalon in Benoit.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home, to sign the guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
