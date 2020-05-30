Resident of North Minneapolis, passed away on May 20,2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard and his very special friend Jean.

He is survived by his children Jake, Colleen, Carlos and Nathaniel; his mother, Alberta; his siblings, Jo (Robert), Paulette (Jeff), Wayne (Peggy), Darrin (Monique), Shug, and Charlene (Lenny); his grandchildren, Chase, Nikaylia, Aliyah, and Lorelie; special friend Nancy,; and many other family and friends. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments