Richard Carrier, 85 of Bayfield, Wisconsin, passed away April 23, 2021 at his home doing what he loved, working in his yard.
Richard (Dick) was born 05/10/1935 to Harvey Frances and Violet Jane (Erickson) Carrier of Two Rivers, WI.
He came to Bayfield in 1955, serving his second assignment with the Coast Guard, where he met and married Tresa (Susie) Boutin. Dick and Sue met when she attempted to steal his basketball as he was walking down the sidewalk. He soon became a frequent customer at the A&W, where Sue worked, claiming she made the best milk shakes in town. They were married on August 27, 1955.
He was a kind, loving, and a supportive husband, father, and grandfather.
He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1953 – 1973, traveling with Sue and his four children from New York to Alaska and there in between. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer, CWO3 BOSN. He went on the serve the National Park Service, Apostle Island National Lake Shore, from 05/1977 – 11/2000. He also worked for the Madeline Island Ferry Line and Apostle Islands Cruise Service. He spent many hours navigating the great lakes.
Dick enjoyed spending time with his family. He took great care and spent many hours tending his many flower gardens, trees, and lawn. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time at the hunting cabin, he called “the farm”. He loved playing cards with family and friends. And in recent years, you would likely see Dick and Sue taking their daily afternoon ride through the Bayfield countryside.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Tresa (Susie Boutin) Carrier; his four children, Charles (Betsy) Carrier, Greg (Christine) Carrier, Susan (David) Barningham and Gary (Ramona) Carrier; 13 Grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen Miller and Gloria Engblade, and brother Ronald Carrier all of Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Bayfield, Wisconsin. Visitation 1 hour prior to service, 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. Officiating Father Joseph Kumar Mayakuntla and Deacon Roger Cadotte. Interment and Military Rites immediately after funeral service at Greenwood Cemetery in Bayfield.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.