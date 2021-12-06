Funeral Services was held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN for Richard Allen Rebella, age 57. He died on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a battle with covid pneumonia. The Reverend Matthew Crane was the celebrant. Inurnment was at the parish cemetery. Visitation was on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church on Monday, November 29.
Richard “Rich” Allen Rebella was born August 18th, 1964 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Ashland WI to Joseph Louis Rebella and Margaret Louise (Grage) Rebella. Rich grew up in Mellen, WI and went on to receive an associate of science degree in electronics in May of 1984 from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Superior, WI. He was united in marriage to Eileen D. Hennon on June 16, 1994 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN. Rich has had many jobs within the machining and electronics industry most recently with Sportech in Elk River, MN.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph.
Rich is survived by; his wife, Eileen; their five children, Kimberlie (Kyle) Gramsey, Kelly (Megan) Fischbach; Maria, Joseph, Jennifer; his two grandchildren, Kelso and Olivia; his mother, Margaret, his brothers, Mark (Allie), Brian, Michael, and Patrick; his niece and nephew, Margaret “Maggie” and Daniel; as well as a large extended family containing his sibling-in-laws and their children.
