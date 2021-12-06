Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&