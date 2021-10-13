Rhianna Dawn Oliphant, 26, of St. Paul, MN and Mason, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in St. Paul, MN. She was born on January 5, 1995, in Ashland, the daughter of Amy (Peters) Welty and Davis Oliphant.
She graduated from Drummond High School in 2013. She worked as a dietary aide at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center and at Telemark in Cable. She was currently working at Valais Parking Service, in St. Paul, MN. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed beading and making crafts. She saw beauty in everything.
She is survived by her father, Davis (Greta) Oliphant; her mother, Amy (Brandon) Welty; a daughter, Finnley Irene Todora; grandmothers, Irene Oliphant and Patricia Peters; a sister, Bailey Weingarten; two step-sisters, Koree Amundson and Taylor Viner; two step-brothers, Nolan Welty and Ethan Weingarten; adopted brother, Richard Love; Mama Beth Love; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Davis Oliphant Sr., and Carl Peters; and an uncle Calvin Peters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Moland Lutheran Church, in Mason, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Internment will be in the Moland Cemetery.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
