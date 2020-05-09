Reneé Ida Kirkland, 54, of Jacksonville, Florida died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the home she shared with loving husband, Matthew Kirkland. Reneé was born Reneé Ida Armbruster on August 5, 1965 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Dale and Rosemary (Kivisto) Armbruster.
After growing up in Iron River, Wisconsin, she lived in many fun places across the country before settling in Jacksonville, Florida in 1990. Reneé met her husband, Matthew Kirkland, in 2012. Reneé enjoyed reading and gardening. She led a wonderful life as a loving mother to two daughters, Terri and Megan. Reneé never met a stranger and was a warm friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She always had a smile to give and a laugh to share.
Reneé is preceded in death by her father, Dale Armbruster Sr and a brother, Roger Armbruster.
Reneé is survived by her husband, Matthew; daughters, Terri and Megan; mother, Rosemary Armbruster; three brothers: Duane, Dale (Carla Jo), and Kevin Armbruster; best friend, Sandra Moulds; aunts and uncle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Reneé wished to be cremated and a private celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 - (904) 724-6384.
