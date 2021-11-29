Wszalek, Raymond “Ray” Stanislaus, Found Peace November 25, 2021 at the age of 93. Loving dad of Rich (Marian) Wszalek, Kathy (Al) Radke, Sharon Wszalek and Mary (Chuck) Meyers. Grampa to Kerri, Nicholas, Lindsey and Aaron Wszalek, Rob Radke, Karen Wszalek, Zack and Max Meyers. Great-Grandpa to 19. Preceded in death by parents Joe and Sophie, brothers Richard, Ted and Chester and sisters Julie and Sylvia.

Very proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Employed at Schlitz Brewery for 33 years. Dad loved fishing, gardening, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.

Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11AM to 12PM, Funeral Service at 12PM. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

Prasser Kleczka Funeral Home

3275 S. Howell Ave.

Milwaukee WI 53207

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Wszalek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

