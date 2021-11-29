Wszalek, Raymond “Ray” Stanislaus, Found Peace November 25, 2021 at the age of 93. Loving dad of Rich (Marian) Wszalek, Kathy (Al) Radke, Sharon Wszalek and Mary (Chuck) Meyers. Grampa to Kerri, Nicholas, Lindsey and Aaron Wszalek, Rob Radke, Karen Wszalek, Zack and Max Meyers. Great-Grandpa to 19. Preceded in death by parents Joe and Sophie, brothers Richard, Ted and Chester and sisters Julie and Sylvia.
Very proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Employed at Schlitz Brewery for 33 years. Dad loved fishing, gardening, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.
Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11AM to 12PM, Funeral Service at 12PM. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Prasser Kleczka Funeral Home
3275 S. Howell Ave.
Milwaukee WI 53207
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.