Phyllis McBride Lenda age 81 passed away March 14, 2021.
Phyllis was the daughter of George”Mickey” McBride and Philomene Barbano McBride. She was born in Hayward Wisconsin.
Phyllis was a devout Catholic, a longtime member of the Christian Women, Seniors and a lector at Blessed Sacrament Church. Also a proud member of the Bad River Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Phyllis was a dedicated Mom who always supported her family at sporting events, a fantastic cook, baker and mostly a kind and generous woman.
Phyllis graduated from DePadua High School class of 1957.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Leonard Lenda. Father and Mother- in- laws John and Stella Lenda, Her brothers George(Rachelle)McBride, Elmer(Cynthia)McBride and Richard(Paulette) McBride.
Phyllis is survived by her loving children Michelle Lenda, Joseph(Lisa) Lenda and Gary(Jennifer)Lenda. She was the proud Busia and Nana P of Ashley, Noah, Katie and Jack. Her dear sisters Cele George, Margaret McBride, Ella(Jerry)Teague and Carol(Jim)Wilcox. Sister-in-law Rachelle and Paulette. Sister and brother- in-law Marie(Lenda) Carnick and George Carnick. Many nieces,nephews, cousins and other realtives and friends.
Burial service will be at the Odanah Cemetery on County Road A Friday August 13, 2021 at 11AM withFather Jerome D’Souza officiating and Jim Pete.
Lunch will follow at the cemetery.
