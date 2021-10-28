Phyllis Maxine Thedens, age 92, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 18, 2021 in Superior.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 3rd at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon and the reception will follow the services all at the church.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.