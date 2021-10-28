Phyllis Maxine Thedens, age 92, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 18, 2021 in Superior.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 3rd at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon and the reception will follow the services all at the church.

Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.

