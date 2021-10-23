Phyllis Maxine Thedens, age 92, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Villa Marina Health and Rehabilitation Center in Superior. She was born October 2, 1929 in Pittsville, WI, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (Bowman) Wagner.
Phyllis graduated from Marshfield High School in 1947. She married Allan Thedens on September 2, 1950 in Pittsville and the couple raised their children in Hayward. Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper for the Telemark Lodge in Cable and for History Land in Hayward. After retirement, Phyllis and Allan traveled throughout the U.S. in their RV volunteering at several state parks. They had a great time traveling together, made many friends and enjoyed being winter Texans.
Phyllis was an avid reader and greatly appreciated the Washburn Library.She enjoyed nature and watching the backyard birds and wildlife. She was an enthusiastic gardener and led an active and independent life. Perhaps her greatest talent was as a quilter and she created a multitude of beautiful quilts and wall hangings which she enjoyed giving to family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Earl (Claudia) Thedens; grandchildren, Cassidy and Zoe; brother, Richard Wagner; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan in 2013; and a son, Gary.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd at 1:00pm at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn. She will be interred with her husband at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn. To sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
