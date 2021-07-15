Peter (Pete) Alden Falconer died on the Fourth of July, 2021 in Washburn, Wisconsin. He was born on January 13,1958 in Greenfield Massachusetts and between these two pivotal dates lived a life filled with small and large pleasures which he brought to the many animals and people that crossed his path. As a small child of 8 he and his family moved to Kumasi Ghana where his parents taught and worked at the University of Science and Technology. He learned the basics of the local language, Twi and how to eat fufu and kenkey with the best of them. He found a way to fit into and adapt to whatever environment and circumstance he was in.
When his family and he returned to the United States 3 years later he found himself in middle school in University City Missouri, continued onto high school and then onto college where he figured out that he wasn't really suited to the academic life. He then trained to be an EMT and worked out of the University City Fire Station as a paramedic for a number of years.
As the rest of his siblings slowly migrated to Northern Wisconsin he found himself compelled to do so as well and in the end, his whole family ended up on the Bayfield Peninsula. Pete worked at many things: bartender at the old Brokedown Palace; many many winters as a ski technician at Mt AshWaBay; a gardener and landscaper and probably his most cherished job, Keeper of the Buffalo at a farm above Bayfield. He was also very craft and art wise, seeing and creating beauty in many mediums. Rugged and capable, he could live outside the box and even inside a box from time to time. As a friend recently remarked, "Pete was fearlessly himself and no less."
Pete died without fanfare or fuss but while sitting in his comfy chair outside enjoying a plate of mussels. He is and will be much missed by his remaining family and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held at 2:00 PM on the 14th of August at 80110 Ave W. Washburn WI. Please join us, if so moved and share a story or two in love or humor or sadness in the memory of our brother Pete, now free. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Chequamegon Humane Association.
