If you are hearing this, I’ve gone to the big hunting camp. Don’t worry about that. I’m there watching over all of you. I’m never far away and always with you. When you celebrate my life, don’t do it to much. There is no good to come from that. I wish I could have lived long enough to see the Vikings win a super bowl. I love all of you - Pete.
Peter J. “Kopper” Kopp, age 51, of Washburn, passed away from ALS on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 8, 1969 in Ashland, the son of Paul and Elaine (Josephson) Kopp.
Pete married Annette Metropulos on March 2, 2001 in Washburn. He worked for Miron Construction for over 20 years, as well as Bob Root Trucking, David Day Construction, Gary Holman Construction and Western Engraving. He learned something from everyone he worked with and enjoyed all of them. Pete enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and spent every hunting season at Obe Saari’s hunting cabin with his father and good friends. Pete was able to go out west to Colorado hunting a few times with Mike Murray, which was always on his bucket list. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved grandchildren, Nikolis, Sarah and Dylan.
Pete always had a way with animals, babies and children. One of his most passionate things he did was make blankets for all our friends and family and he took pride in making them. The last blanket he ever made was for Calvin with Dylan helping, as it was getting tougher to do things on his own. Pete also shared many recipes on Facebook. He would ask me, who all these “girls” were that wanted to be his friend, so they could get his recipes! And let me tell you, they were great! I’ve had friends tell me they were going to make a Kopper Kook Book with all the recipes he shared.
Pete is survived by his wife, Annette, parents, Paul and Elaine Kopp, sister, Lynda Maze, 2 step-children, David (Stacey) Jack and Daniel (Jessie) Jack, 3 grandchildren, Nikolis, Sarah and Dylan Jack, 2 nieces, Rebecca (Devlin) Joubert and Regina Maze, a nephew, Kevin Maze, 3 sisters-in-law, Diane (Robert) Gasperini, Kim Metropulos and Andrea (Derek) Short, 2 brothers-in-law, Chris Metropulos and Bill (Suzy) Metropulos, special aunt, Ruth Josephson, uncle, Frank (Janet) Kopp, many cousins, friends and special friends, Ron Bonzyk and Larry Newago.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunt, Linda Josephson and his uncle, Alan Josephson.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, with Pastor Dale Chesley officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 12 noon on Saturday at the funeral home. A celebration of Kopper’s life, will follow the memorial service, at the Firehouse Bar in Washburn and everyone is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ABC Sportsmans Club. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Pete’s family would like to thank Northern Lights Health Care, Ashland Health and Rehab, Regional Hospice and Inclusa.
