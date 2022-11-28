POTW

If you like outgoing and confident tortoiseshell cats, I’m the one for you! My name is Athena and I don’t mind a bit being compared to the Greek goddess as I’m also wise. I do fine in a house with just people and would be wonderful companion. Hope to see you soon!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

