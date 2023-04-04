POTW

Hi everyone, I’m Jewel and I would shine brightly in any home. While I have some trouble with my sight and depth perception due to a head trauma when I was little, I’ve been doing great and will likely lead a full life.

I’m super friendly and cuddly and love everyone especially my surrogate mom Evie and my friend Magpie who shares my foster home with me. Hope to see you soon!

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments