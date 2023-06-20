POTW

Meet Pogo! He came all the way to Helping PAWS from being a stray dog in Panama, fighting for his life. He’s recovered now and is ready for his happily ever after.

While he’s only got three legs, he’s got a big heart and so many snuggles to give! He loves naps, short walks, treats and people. Are you Pogo’s forever person?

  

