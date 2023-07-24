Pet of the Week

If you love torbies and their confident personalities, I’m the cat for you! I’m Flaming June, and I was recently rescued from the cold outdoors and am enjoying greeting everyone as they visit the rescue.

As soon as you sit down, I’ll wander over to cuddle with you or perch on your shoulders despite my adult size. I’d probably like a house without another cat friend so I can have you all to myself.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments