Hi everyone, I’m Jewel and I would shine brightly in any home. While I have some trouble with my sight depth perception due to a head trauma when I was little, I’ve been doing great and will likely lead a full life. I’m super friendly and cuddly and love everyone, especially my surrogate mom Evie and my friend Magpie who shares my foster home with me. I seem to be compatible with dogs, too. Hope to see you soon!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

