...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST
Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hi everyone, I’m Jewel and I would shine brightly in any home. While I have some trouble with my sight depth perception due to a head trauma when I was little, I’ve been doing great and will likely lead a full life. I’m super friendly and cuddly and love everyone, especially my surrogate mom Evie and my friend Magpie who shares my foster home with me. I seem to be compatible with dogs, too. Hope to see you soon!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
