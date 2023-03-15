...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Hi everyone, my name is Ally! I am a 4-year-old cattle dog. I absolutely love playing with other dogs, frolicking in the snow and snuggling up with people.
I am completely house-trained, kennel-trained, and I have no problem running around off-leash. I've already been at the shelter for two months, and nobody has applied to adopt me. The staff says I'm a great role model to the other dogs because I play well with others and make a good impression on everyone I meet. I think I'd be a great addition to your family, what do you think?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.