Hi everyone, my name is Ally! I am a 4-year-old cattle dog. I absolutely love playing with other dogs, frolicking in the snow and snuggling up with people.

I am completely house-trained, kennel-trained, and I have no problem running around off-leash. I've already been at the shelter for two months, and nobody has applied to adopt me. The staff says I'm a great role model to the other dogs because I play well with others and make a good impression on everyone I meet. I think I'd be a great addition to your family, what do you think?

