Hi everyone, I’m Blue and I came from Puerto Rico! Why am I named Blue? It’s a long story, but basically another rescue learned that I needed some special care for my ears as I have a condition called ceruminous cystomatosis (which make my ears look a little blue in color). So they called Helping PAWS Pet Rescue.

I’ve had a couple of surgeries now and am doing much better — I can now hear as my ears are less clogged with cysts. I’m looking for a home with only people or people and dogs as I do not like other cats (I think they are prey). I’d love to find a foster home while I’m waiting to be adopted since I don’t like other cats. Please give me a chance!

