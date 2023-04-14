POTW

My name is Lucif and I came to CHA with three of my siblings. When we arrived at CHA we weren’t in good condition. We were very unsocialized, scared and skinny. It took a few weeks for us to understand these folks were helping us.

Today, we love the warm blankets, food and kindness they give us daily. I am medium-sized and really would benefit from someone with a kind touch. I’m so happy I have a chance at a new life here; maybe is it with you?

