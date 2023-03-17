POTW

I’m Dilly, a friendly, mellow guy who has an easy-going personality. I came from a large outdoor cat family so am excited to have a family of my own and more comfortable digs. If you like handsome black cats, I’m the guy for you.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

