Hi there! I'm Marco, and I am a 1-year-old American staffordshire terrier. I'm looking for the Polo to my Marco.

I have lots of energy and I'd love to be your hiking/running buddy! If you're looking for a handsome young dog with lots of love to give, I'm the one for you.

