POTW

Hi there! I'm Marco, and I am a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. I'm still looking for the Polo to my Marco. I have lots of energy and I'd love to be your hiking-running buddy! I

f you're looking for a handsome young dog with lots of love to give, I'm the one for you. Come see me today at CHA!

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments