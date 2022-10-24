POTW

Like my friend Julep, I came from a rescue in South Dakota and am still waiting for a forever home! In foster care, I get along well with other cats and people too as long as they don’t hold me (I’m not a fan).

I’m a lively kitten who loves to play, run, and explore. Come meet me so I can add some sparkle to your life!

