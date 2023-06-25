...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds will blow dense fog from
Lake Superior into inland portions of the south shore this
evening through tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Hi everyone! My foster family thinks I (Tansy) am just about the sweetest cat around! I’ve been with them a year now making me the longest resident at Helping PAWS.
See, I’m what the veterinarian calls a “midly special-needs” kitty but that doesn’t get me down. I was recently diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome. This means that while my stool is “regular,” I sometimes flare up and have a little leakage. Luckily, we’ve learned how to manage my condition pretty well with good food and some medicine which I’ll likely need to be on long-term.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.