POTW

Hi everyone! My foster family thinks I (Tansy) am just about the sweetest cat around! I’ve been with them a year now making me the longest resident at Helping PAWS.

See, I’m what the veterinarian calls a “midly special-needs” kitty but that doesn’t get me down. I was recently diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome. This means that while my stool is “regular,” I sometimes flare up and have a little leakage. Luckily, we’ve learned how to manage my condition pretty well with good food and some medicine which I’ll likely need to be on long-term.

  

