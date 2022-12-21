...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM
THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, except 12 to 16 inches for northern Iron County. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create whiteout
conditions at times, especially along the exposed stretches of
U.S. Highway 2 between Ashland and Hurley. Snow loading on
trees from the past storm in combination with the high winds
may cause tree damage resulting in power outages in cold
weather.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
