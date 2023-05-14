...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY...
Dry conditions are forecast Monday with gusty winds. Westerly
winds of 8 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Some areas may see a
few gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. A Red Flag Warning may be
needed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Monday morning through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland,
Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price.
* WINDS...West 5 to 10 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires may grow and spread quickly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
I'm Rosa, and while I’m an older cat at 14 years, I still have a lot of love to give and am hoping to find my last forever home where I can live comfortably. If you like a sweet, friendly tortoiseshell cat who enjoys people but is content doing her own thing, I’m your lady.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
