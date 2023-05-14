POTW

I'm Rosa, and while I’m an older cat at 14 years, I still have a lot of love to give and am hoping to find my last forever home where I can live comfortably. If you like a sweet, friendly tortoiseshell cat who enjoys people but is content doing her own thing, I’m your lady.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

