Pet of the Week

Meet Sabarra! Sabarra is a distinguished older woman who yearns to spend her days watching the birds fly outside her window. She is hard of hearing, or at the very least she chooses to not be bothered by silly humans cooing at her.

We believe Sabarra is around 8 years old, if not older, but a true lady never discloses her age. Sabarra would like to live in a quiet home without any other animals who may disturb her peace. She asks that you set her in the window, scratch her head, and allow her to relax all day.

