Hi, my name is Bowser and I’m a 5-month-old hound looking for my forever home! The staff here says I am a very sweet boy who would be a great companion to any hound lover’s home.

I lived with other dogs before being abandoned by my previous owner so I don’t mind having other dog friends around. I have only ever lived outside and I am so looking forward to being a part of someone’s life and experiencing what living inside is all about. If you are interested in meeting me come and see me today at CHA!

