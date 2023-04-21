...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt through
Midnight quickly shift to the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with
gusts to 20 knots. Waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area
rivers to increase and flooding is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 500 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM AROUND MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT
TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...From around midnight Thursday night to late Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level State Highway 169 is likely
impacted by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
around midnight Thursday night to a crest of 9.8 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
night.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 05/18/2017.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. High
water conditions persist.
* WHERE...All of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated. Many area road closures
continue.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 252 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring
in the advisory area where impacts from previous flooding
remain. Expect steady to falling river levels across the
northern tier of Minnesota. Additional rainfall of 0.2 to
0.3 inches, along with the previous up to 1.0 inches of
rainfall observed through Thursday afternoon, and snowmelt
will cause additional flooding for northwest Wisconsin and
areas of northeast Minnesota that drain into the St. Croix
River.
- Additional liquid equivalent, combining both melted snow and
rain, precipitation amounts of 0.2 to 0.8 inches are expected
over the area through Friday. This additional rain will
result in minor flooding and further rises in river levels.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Hi, my name is Bowser and I’m a 5-month-old hound looking for my forever home! The staff here says I am a very sweet boy who would be a great companion to any hound lover’s home.
I lived with other dogs before being abandoned by my previous owner so I don’t mind having other dog friends around. I have only ever lived outside and I am so looking forward to being a part of someone’s life and experiencing what living inside is all about. If you are interested in meeting me come and see me today at CHA!
