I’m Rizzo, and to be honest I’m a little bit unsure of where I am. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I love people and I love showing off how goofy I can be, but I am still learning that not everyone is scary.

Fetch is my game and if you’ll play with me I would be over the moon! The staff says I’m not so good with kitties, I’m just a little too exciting for them.

  

