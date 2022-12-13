POTW

My name is Batman and I am a 4-year-old black Lab. I'm a laid-back guy that would love to curl up on the couch with you and take nice walks. My sidekick Robin is here, too, but he's only 5 months old.

We're both great dogs with a lot of love. We don't have to go home together, but we do get along! Please consider filling out an application for me and/or Robin.

