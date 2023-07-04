POTW

Meet Zara. I’m playful, adventurous, funny, and independent but also happy to follow you to bed at night and snuggle!

My foster family thinks I’m just about perfect. I’d do best in a home with another cat friend and would love to bring my bff Tallulah. Come meet us!

  

