POTW

If you like tuxedo cats, I’m the one for you! While I’m petite, I have a big personality and like just about everyone. I like to spend my days playing, exploring, and cuddling with anyone who will have me.

I’d love to find a home with my brother Downy. As the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together!

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments